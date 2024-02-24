DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Is This It? • 00s Indie Disco

Two Palms
Sat, 24 Feb, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
About

Join us at Two Palms for a night full of 00s indie bangers.

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Is This It?.
Lineup

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends2:00 am

