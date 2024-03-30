Top track

Ferhat Göçer - Götür Beni Gittiğin Yere

Ferhat Gocer & Iskender Paydas

DROM
Sat, 30 Mar, 7:00 pm
From $88.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

On March 30th, join us at Drom as we proudly present an extraordinary concert featuring the dynamic duo, Ferhat Gocer and Iskender Paydas!

This is an 21+ event
Presented by DROM.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ferhat Göçer, İskender Paydaş

Venue

DROM

85 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

