DEMI-FINALES DU TREMPLIN ORIZON SUD - AUDITIONS LIVE [part.2]

Le Makeda
Thu, 29 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsMarseille
Venez soutenir vos artistes/groupes favoris lors des auditions live du Tremplin Orizon Sud 2024 !

Les 10 demi-finalistes ont été répartis en deux groupes qui passeront sur scène respectivement le mercredi 28 et jeudi 29 février.

Les 5 groupes/artistes pa...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par LE MAKEDA.
Venue

Le Makeda

103 Rue Ferrari, 13005 Marseille, France
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

