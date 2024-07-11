DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
His is a richly textured body of music, a testament to one man’s love for all things soul…
Grammy nominated Jon B. is a consummate artist, an accomplished musician and a noted songwriter and producer with several gold and platinum records under his belt.
Read more
R&B royalty Jon B is set to tour the UK this July with band. His 9th Studio album is being prepared for release. Expect an intoxicating blend of the hits we know and love and new material
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.