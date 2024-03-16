DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

COOL BRITANNIA

Monk - Sala Teatro
Sat, 16 Mar, 10:30 pm
DJRoma
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Per una notte Roma si avvolge nella Union Jack e sogna di essere Manchester, Liverpool o Londra.

Alla sua diciannovesima edizione, Cool Britannia è un glorioso omaggio alla musica made in Uk.

Inni d'Albione selezionati con cura dal dream team composto da...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Ausgang Srl.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Monk - Sala Teatro

Via Giuseppe Mirri, 35, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

