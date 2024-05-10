DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Filthy, brash post-punk is the vessel that DITZ use to air their frustrations with gender norms, bigotry and the contradictions that plague society. The five-piece formed from the corners of Brighton’s music scene in 2015, drawn together by a shared love f
As part of Komedia’s 30th birthday week we welcome Ditz to play a very intimate show in the Komedia studio.
