DITZ

Komedia Brighton
Fri, 10 May, 7:00 pm
£16.50

About DITZ

Filthy, brash post-punk is the vessel that DITZ use to air their frustrations with gender norms, bigotry and the contradictions that plague society. The five-piece formed from the corners of Brighton's music scene in 2015, drawn together by a shared love

Event information

As part of Komedia’s 30th birthday week we welcome Ditz to play a very intimate show in the Komedia studio.

14+ (under 16s to be accompanied)
Presented by Komedia Brighton.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DITZ

Venue

Komedia Brighton

44-47 Gardner St, Brighton BN1 1UN
Doors open7:00 pm
400 capacity

