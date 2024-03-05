DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

UN GIORNO DA PSYCHODONNA

mosso
Tue, 5 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

UN GIORNO DA PSYCHODONNA

UN CONCERTO DISEGNATO SPETTACOLARE!

Un giorno da Psychodonna è un concerto disegnato che nasce dalle canzoni di Psychodonna, il disco di Rachele Bastreghi e dai disegni di Alessandro Baronciani. Un concerto intimistico e trascina...

Tutte le età
Presentato da mosso.

Lineup

Rachele Bastreghi

Venue

mosso

Via Angelo Mosso, 20127 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.