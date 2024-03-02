Top track

On the Groove

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dizgo w/ Cycles

The Point
Sat, 2 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsChicago
$18.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

On the Groove
Got a code?

About

Dizgo redefines the live experience by blending jamtronica with funk, deep-groove soul, and psychedelic rock, taking the audience on a musical journey that includes intricate compositions and extended improvisation. The result is something both danceable a...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Real Simple, Inc dba Bourbon On Division
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dizgo, Cycles

Venue

The Point

1565 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60622, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.