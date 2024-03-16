Top track

La Bellini - Satan in Love

Hot Pants Underground Disco + Funk Night

Doña
Sat, 16 Mar, 8:30 pm
GigsLondon
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

✰Hot Pants✰

We are back at Bar Dona for another night of explosive underground Funk and Disco!

Bollywood, Turkish, Electronic & Italo Disco, with a sprinkling of heavy floor fillers in the mix.

✰HOT PANTS DJ's✰

Sonia Shahid, founder of jumpsuit brand V...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hot Pants.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Doña

Red Sequin Door, 92 Stoke Newington High St, London N16 7NY, UK
Doors open8:30 pm

