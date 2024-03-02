DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
St. Patrick's Parade Day At Robert's Westside
OPEN @ 11AM || FREE TO ATTEND
PERFORMERS SCHEDULE:
Far Too Close 2PM - 3PM
Shannon Rovers Irish Pipe Band 3PM - 4PM
Bentley Academy of Irish Dance 5PM
Terry White & The Loaded Dice 7:30PM - 8:30PM...
