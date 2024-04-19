Top track

Big Steppa

Rome Streetz

The Point
Fri, 19 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsChicago
From $30.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Big Steppa
About

Rome Streetz is a rapper’s rapper. Recently signed to the powerhouse label Griselda Records, Streetz is one of the hottest names in underground hip-hop thanks to his distinctly gritty delivery and razor-sharp lyrics. Drawing on the classic New York rap sty...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Real Simple, Inc dba Bourbon On Division
Lineup

Rome Streetz, United Grind Society, Negus Fresh

Venue

The Point

1565 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60622, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

