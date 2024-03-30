Top track

Grime Boss

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

BRAT / Falling Behind

Static Age Records
Sat, 30 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$18.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Grime Boss
Got a code?

About

BRAT: Forged in 2021, New Orleans death grind/hardcore group BRAT have come in swinging with blast beats, bass-laden breakdowns, and riffs inspired by OSDM and NYHC.

Through the melding of genres, the foursome stand out from the sludge that the Crescent C...

All ages
Presented by Static Age Records.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

BRAT

Venue

Static Age Records

110 North Lexington Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.