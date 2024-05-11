Top track

Wayfarer - To Enter My House Justified

TRVE x Eulogy Presents: Wayfarer

Eulogy
Sat, 11 May, 7:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$24.80

About

TRVE x Eulogy Presents: Wayfarer

with Sonja and Valdrin

Saturday, May 11th 2024

Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801

Doors 7PM || Show 8PM

Wayfarer

WAYFARER (Century Media) is the pre-eminent Western American Metal band. Composed of four black...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Eulogy.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Wayfarer, Sonja, Valdrin

Venue

Eulogy

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

