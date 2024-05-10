DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
One thing for Turkish lyric music listeners in common, WE ALL LOVE 90s!! For a special night, we will dance our bad vibes off, sing as loud as we can, and watch Turkish Pop stars Reyhan Karaca, Mansur Ark and renowned DJ Hakan Kufundur!
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.