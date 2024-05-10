Top track

90s Turkish Pop Night w/ Reyhan Karaca, Mansur Ark, DJ Hakan Kufundur

DROM
Fri, 10 May, 10:30 pm
DJNew York
$58.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

One thing for Turkish lyric music listeners in common, WE ALL LOVE 90s!! For a special night, we will dance our bad vibes off, sing as loud as we can, and watch Turkish Pop stars Reyhan Karaca, Mansur Ark and renowned DJ Hakan Kufundur!

This is an 21+ event
Presented by DROM.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Reyhan Karaca, Mansur Ark

Venue

DROM

85 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm

