Run The Dance ft. Crazy Cousinz & Reek0

Colours Hoxton
Sat, 24 Feb, 9:30 pm
DJLondon
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A night of UK Funky, UKG & House with the legendary CRAZY COUSINZ, hosted by Reek0 from the Brighter Days Family!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Moody Wrld Limited.
Lineup

Crazy Cousinz, ELLADHC, reek0

Venue

Colours Hoxton

2-4 Hoxton Square, London N1 6NU
Doors open9:30 pm

