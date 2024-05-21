Top track

Spectral Voice - Thresholds Beyond

Spectral Voice, Siege Column, TBD

Salty's Beach Bar
Tue, 21 May, 7:00 pm
$27.96

About

Spectral Voice and Siege Column team up for a Vicious night of death/doom at the Jersey Shore.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
Lineup

Spectral Voice, Siege Column

Venue

Salty's Beach Bar

1705 Main Street, Belmar, New Jersey 07719, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

