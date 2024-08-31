Top track

The Babe Rainbow - Planet Junior

Babe Rainbow

The Rockaway Hotel
Sat, 31 Aug, 6:00 pm
GigsNew York
$40.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

The Babe Rainbow - Planet Junior
About

Kick off Labor Day Weekend with Babe Rainbow returning from Australia!

With specail guests: Very Nice Person

Greetings from Rockaway Beach NYC! Rockaway Music Live is NYC's newest Summer concert series held at The Rockaway Hotel. Our event space is indoo...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Greetings From Rockaway
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Very Nice Person, Babe Rainbow

Venue

The Rockaway Hotel

108-10 Rockaway Beach Drive, Queens, New York 11694, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

