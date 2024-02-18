DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sabotage Takeover

Linea
Sun, 18 Feb, 3:00 pm
PartyMilano
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

SABOTAGE takeover LINEA

Join us on Sunday, February 18th

🕣 3pm - 8pm

ERIKA GUELI

LOVIN' DUO

YOU NICO

LVCA

TSURA

#lineamilano

→ LARGO CAIROLI, METRO CAIROLI M1 - MILAN

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da LINEA.

Lineup

DJ Tsura

Venue

Linea

Sottopassaggio Metro M1 Cairoli, Milano
Doors open3:00 pm

