DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
*80 more acts to be announced across 10 stages*
Brace yourselves as New World Festival returns to Kings Farm in Chelmsford, the heart of Essex on Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th August, bank holiday weekend.
Next to Hylands Park, famous for hosting m...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.