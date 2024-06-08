Top track

Frankie Archer - Oxford City

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Frankie Archer

Komedia Studio
Sat, 8 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Frankie Archer - Oxford City
Got a code?

About

Have you ever been there at the start of something new? Something exciting? Something that crackles with possibilities?” Gavin McNamara (Bristol 24/7) witnessed the power of Frankie Archer’s music. She is fresh on the scene and shaking up genres and tradit...

This is an 14+ event, under 16s must be accompanied by an adult
Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Komedia Studio

44-47 Gardner St, Brighton BN1 1UN
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
140 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.