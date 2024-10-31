Top track

Town of Cats - King of the Jungle

Town of Cats

Ramona
Thu, 31 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsManchester
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Town of Cats are an ever-mutating municipality of musical misfits, grown in Brighton’s grubby and fertile Petri dish. To hear them is to be transported by the transformative power of the best parties. The ones that set fire to your zero-hour contract and r...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ramona
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Town of Cats

Venue

Ramona

40 Swan Street, Manchester, M4 5JN, United Kingdom
Doors open4:00 pm
350 capacity

