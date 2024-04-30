Top track

The Zutons Album Launch Show

Jacaranda Baltic
Tue, 30 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsLiverpool
From £22.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Jacaranda Records are thrilled to present a stripped back performance + Q&A from The Zutons in support of their brand new album

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Jacaranda Records.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Zutons

Venue

Jacaranda Baltic

L8 5XJ, Liverpool, Merseyside, England, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

