DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Raised in Akron, OH, singer/songwriter Tim Easton was influenced by a combination of pop icons (Beatles, Stones) and bluegrass/folk legends (Doc Watson, John Prine). After college, Easton found himself busking in the streets of Paris, London, Dublin, Amst***
Read more
Praise for Tim Easton:
"You Don’t Really Know Me is an honest and reflective exploration of a life that could be lived better. Easton plays with minimal intervention, allowing his familiar, lived-in rasp and acoustic guitar strums to warm us up all on the...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.