Tim Easton w/ Amanda Neill

Lonesome Station Old Fort
Thu, 9 May, 7:00 pm
GigsOld Fort
$14.52

About Tim Easton

Raised in Akron, OH, singer/songwriter Tim Easton was influenced by a combination of pop icons (Beatles, Stones) and bluegrass/folk legends (Doc Watson, John Prine). After college, Easton found himself busking in the streets of Paris, London, Dublin, Amst***

Event information

Praise for Tim Easton:

"You Don't Really Know Me is an honest and reflective exploration of a life that could be lived better. Easton plays with minimal intervention, allowing his familiar, lived-in rasp and acoustic guitar strums to warm us up all on the...

All ages
Presented by Lonesome Station
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Tim Easton

Lonesome Station Old Fort

39 Catawba Avenue, Old Fort, North Carolina 28762, United States
Doors open7:00 pm
50 capacity

