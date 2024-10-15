Top track

Yours to Keep

Jordan Mackampa

Trabendo
Tue, 15 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€22.56

About

La star de la soul londonienne Jordan Mackampa revient avec un nouvel album intitulé

Welcome Home, Kid! paru le 16 février 2024 avec AWAL. Cette annonce accompagne le

sortie du single « Proud Of You », première intro à cette nouvelle œuvre magistrale et...

Tout public
Présenté par OCTOPUS.
Lineup

Venue

Parc de la Villette, 211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris
Doors open8:00 pm

