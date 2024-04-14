Top track

Sun Sun And The Blue Blue - Fishy

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Sun Sun and the Blue Blue

Headrow House
Sun, 14 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sun Sun And The Blue Blue - Fishy
Got a code?

About

Experimentalist songwriter Ric Hollingbery's latest project Sun Sun and The Blue Blue visits Headrow House for a wild Sunday Night, with support from Toussaint and Alex De Little.

This is an 14+ event.
Presented by Super Friendz.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Toussaint, Alex De Little, Sun Sun and the Blue Blue

Venue

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs