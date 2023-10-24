Top track

Long Wave

Bonny Doon

The Lexington
Tue, 24 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£15.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Detroit combo Bonny Doon play pleasantly laconic garage pop infused with a rickety lo-fi country bent.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Parallel Lines.

Lineup

Rodgers & Jones, Bonny Doon

Venue

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

