bdrmm

Point Ephémère
Fri, 3 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€15.68

About

"Nous sommes passés de l'Adelphi de Hull à l'Alexandra Palace. Je n'arrive toujours pas à croire que c'est arrivé"

- Ryan Smith, bdrmm.

Alors que la distanciation sociale régnait dans le monde en 2020, le quatuor post-shoegaze, dream pop et adepte des e Read more

Présenté par POINT EPHEMERE.
Lineup

Bdrmm

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Doors open8:00 pm

