Mr Rain - Supereroi Tour

Mediolanum Forum
Sat, 18 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€34.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Mr Rain live al Forum di Assago

Questo è un evento 16+

Presentato da Color sound srl.

Lineup

Mr. Rain

Venue

Mediolanum Forum

Mediolanum Forum, Via Giuseppe di Vittorio 6, Assago, città metropolitana di Milano 20090, Italia
Doors open8:00 pm

