Lazuli

229
Thu, 30 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Lazuli, a band from the south of France, was formed in 1998. Somewhere between rock, progressive rock and world music, poetry and travel, the remarkable music of Lazuli visit new territories with a rather unusual instrumentation: marimba, French Horn, drum...

Presented by Lazuli.

Lazuli

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
