Top track

TIF - SHADOW BOXING

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

TIF 1.6 Tour

Élysée Montmartre
Sat, 4 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

TIF - SHADOW BOXING
Got a code?

About

TIF alias Toufik donne vie à sa crainte d'un exil égoïste sur une musique emprise de sonorités chaâbi et un rap imprégné de nostalgie. Sa proposition scénique, en live Band, ouvre la voie à quelque chose de rare, de vivant , de bouleversant . On vient dans...

Présenté par surVOLTA.

Lineup

TIF

Venue

Élysée Montmartre

72 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.