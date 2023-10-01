Top track

Leaves

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Atrium: Move D + Frank & Tony + Dee Diggs

Public Records
Sun, 1 Oct, 2:00 pm
GigsNew York
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Leaves
Got a code?

About

In May, Public Records will open the doors to its latest venture, an outdoor event space located directly adjacent to our current Garden space, simply named The Nursery. For our first season open, our music programming team has curated an eclectic series o Read more

Presented by Public Records.

Lineup

Move D, Frank and Tony, Dee Diggs

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.