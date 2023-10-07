Top track

Hamza & Damso - Nocif

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

RAVE PARK: Hamza, Lorenzo, Ziak, ascendant vierge…

Parc des Expositions de Rennes
Sat, 7 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsRennes
€55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Hamza & Damso - Nocif
Got a code?

About

RAVE PARK - SAMEDI

- HAMZA
- LORENZO
- ZIAK
- ASCENDANT VIERGE
- KERCHAK
- VON BIKRÄV
- ELOI
- CONTREFAÇON (dj set)
- ASDEK x BASSTRICK
- ABEL31
- MARTIN VACHIERY
- TEXTURE
- TURTLE CORPORATION

Tous les pass RAVE PARK Read more

Présenté par CARTEL [BZH].

Lineup

10
Hamza, Lorenzo, ZIAK and 10 more

Venue

Parc des Expositions de Rennes

2 La Haie Gautrais
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.