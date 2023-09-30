Top track

Minimal Effort: Chaos In The CBD & Young Marco

1720
Sat, 30 Sept, 9:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $32.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Minimal Effort.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Young Marco, Chaos In The CBD

Venue

1720

1720 E 16th St, Los Angeles, California 90021, United States
Doors open9:00 pm
854 capacity

