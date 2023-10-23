Top track

80 Days of Rain

Lande Hekt

The Lexington
Mon, 23 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Having crafted politically aware, heart-on-sleeve, punchy yet tender, punk-flecked songs with her band Muncie Girls, Lande Hekt turned her hand to an even more personal songwriting approach as she embarked on writing a solo record - 2021’s Going To Hell. T Read more

Presented by Upset The Rhythm.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Lande Hekt

Venue

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

