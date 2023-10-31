DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kurt Elling SuperBlue

Union Chapel
Tue, 31 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£39.27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
GRAMMY® Award-winner Kurt Elling is without question today’s preeminent male jazz vocalist, renowned worldwide for his unparalleled virtuosity and flair for trailblazing artistic exploration.

Presented by The Columbo Group.

Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter

Union Chapel

Compton Terrace, London N1 2UN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
900 capacity
