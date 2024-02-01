Top track

Cautionary Tale

Dylan LeBlanc w/ Jarrod Dickenson

Sleeping Village
Thu, 1 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsChicago
$24.72

About

$20 Adv, $23 Dos + Fees | 21+

Dylan LeBlanc is engaging and soft-spoken in person, yet his striking new album Renegade reflects the power of his live show – one that he simply describes as rock ‘n’ roll. While the album was recorded in just 10 days and tr...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Sleeping Village.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

