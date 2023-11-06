Top track

Baby Blue

KING KRULE SPACE HEAVY TOUR

Le Trianon
Mon, 6 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
From €39.27

Baby Blue
Event information

Après le SHHH Tour, série de concerts intimes à guichets fermés dans plusieurs capitales, King Krule annonce ‘Space Heavy’, son quatrième album studio à venir le 9 juin via XL Recordings ainsi qu’une tournée en 2023. Écrit entre 2020 et 2022 au fil des tra Read more

Presenté by Alias.

Lineup

King Krule

Venue

Le Trianon

80 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

