La Élite + Lerka Jo

L'international
Thu, 12 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsParis
€12.43

About

La Élite est un groupe de Tàrrega fondé en 2015. Nil et Diosito feront des démos pendant quelques années, juste pour le plaisir et sans objectcif particulier si ce n'est de faire de la musique avec des synthétiseurs et des boîtes à rythmes.

Ce n'est qu'en

Présenté par Persona Grata.

Lineup

La Élite

Venue

L'international

5 Rue Moret, 75011 Paris, France

Doors open8:30 pm

