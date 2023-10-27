Top track

The Reverend Horton Heat - Psychobilly Freakout

Psychobilly Freakout 2023

New Cross Inn
27 Oct - 29 Oct
GigsLondon
From £38.50

About

PSYCHOBILLY FREAKOUT 2023

London's best Psychobilly weekender back for its biggest year yet

FRIDAY

Reverend Horton Heat

Spellbound

The Hyperjax

Surfin' Wombatz

Sin Kings

Jo Carley And The Old Dry Skulls

The Go Go Cult

8-Bit Psycho

The Schizophon Read more

Presented by Safe As Milk Promotions + New Cross Live.
Lineup

7
THE ZIPHEADS, The Surfin' Wombatz, The Razorblades and 7 more

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open1:00 pm

