Solid Beatbox

Boxpark Croydon
Fri, 16 Aug, 8:00 pm
PartyLondon
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

SOLID is taking over BEATBOX AT BOXPARK CROYDON.

WE WILL BE HAVING A NIGHT OF STRICTLY, AMAPIANO, AFROBEATS AND ABIT OF DANCEHALL.

ENERGY WILL BE 100 PERCENT UP.

LOCATION : BEATBOX BOXPARK CROYDON.

Last Entry: 9PM ( FOR REAL EVENT FINISHES AT MIDNIGHT...

This is an 20+ event
Presented by SOLID.
Venue

Boxpark Croydon

99 George St, London CR0 1LD, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

