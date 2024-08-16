DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
SOLID is taking over BEATBOX AT BOXPARK CROYDON.
WE WILL BE HAVING A NIGHT OF STRICTLY, AMAPIANO, AFROBEATS AND ABIT OF DANCEHALL.
ENERGY WILL BE 100 PERCENT UP.
LOCATION : BEATBOX BOXPARK CROYDON.
Last Entry: 9PM ( FOR REAL EVENT FINISHES AT MIDNIGHT...
