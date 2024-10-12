Top track

Olivia Block - Violet-Green

Olivia Block + re:VOLT

2220 Arts + Archives
Sat, 12 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Olivia Block is a media artist and composer, and a pioneering force in the field of experimental music. Her discography, spanning nearly thirty years, is published on Another Timbre, Black Truffle, Erstwhile, Glistening Examples, NNA Tapes, Room40, Sedimen...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Other Aspects at 2220 Arts.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Olivia Block

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

