House of Burlesque: Straight Up

Eight Embankment
Fri, 2 Aug, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND. A FRESHLY PEELED TWIST ON A CLASSIC SELL-OUT SHOW.

“Excellent - Flirtatious fun and awesome… A great night out with friends” - Everything Theatre

Get ready to be shaken and stirred!

The nation's favourite bombshells from House of...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by House of Burlesque.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 12 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Eight Embankment

8 Victoria Embankment, Westminster, London, WC2R 2AB, United Kingdom
6:30 pm

