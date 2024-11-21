Top track

Girl Ultra en Oviedo

La Salvaje
Thu, 21 Nov, 9:30 pm
GigsOviedo
€17.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Girl Ultra is a Mexican singer, writer, and creative from Mexico City. Known for her innovative and raw style, she blends r&b en español with club music and rock en español. With 1 album and 2 EPs, she's made waves in Mexico, Latin America, the U.S., and E...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Todomedre.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Girl Ultra

Venue

La Salvaje

C. Martínez Vigil, 9, 33010 Oviedo, Asturias, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

