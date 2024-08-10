Top track

You Bred Raptors? - Hazmat

Whispered the Rabbit, You Bred Raptors? (NYC) and The Great Went (Patio Show)

Palmer's Bar Patio
Sat, 10 Aug, 6:00 pm
$15.24

About

This show is on the patio with doors at 6pm. Showtime from 7-10. Tickets are $12 advance and $15 day of the show.

IF WEATHER IS DUMB THE SHOW MOVES INDOORS.

Doors 6pm

7pm The Great Went~ Fans of David Lynch inspired by numerous post-rock, math-rock, and...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Palmer's Bar.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Great Went, You Bred Raptors?

Venue

Palmer's Bar Patio

500 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55454, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

