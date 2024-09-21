DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Oak Park & River Forest High School Class of 1994
30 Year High School Reunion
$80 In Advance // $100 At The Door
Open Bar + Food Included In Ticket Purchase
The Open Bar runs from 7PM - 11PM and includes Draft & Canned Beer, Canned Seltzers, Cider, Wi...
