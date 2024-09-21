DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

OPRFHS Class of 1994 - 30 Year High School Reunion

Robert's Westside
Sat, 21 Sept, 7:00 pm
SocialChicago
$88.58The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Oak Park & River Forest High School Class of 1994

30 Year High School Reunion

$80 In Advance // $100 At The Door
Open Bar + Food Included In Ticket Purchase

The Open Bar runs from 7PM - 11PM and includes Draft & Canned Beer, Canned Seltzers, Cider, Wi...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Robert's Westside.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Robert's Westside

7321 Madison Street, Forest Park, Illinois 60130, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.