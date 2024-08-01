DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Clash Live

STEREO Covent Garden
Thu, 1 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The mighty Lauren Lo Sung steps up for a very special event at London venue STEREO, in association with 1800 Tequila and Bed Head. Lauren will be spinning a 3-hour set and you can join us to absorb one of the most perfectly curated dance floor adventures o...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Stereo Covent Garden.

Venue

STEREO Covent Garden

35 The Piazza, Westminster, London, WC2E 8BE, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm

