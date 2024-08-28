DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Trivia512 Wednesdays

Radio Coffee & Beer (South)
Wed, 28 Aug, 8:00 pm
SocialAustin
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

BEST OF AUSTIN Winner - Best Trivia Night - FREE Weekly trivia night hosted by Trivia512! starts at 8pm. Bring your team, grab a scorecard from your host when you arrive, and dominate your rivals for Radio prizes!

All ages
Radio Coffee & Beer

Venue

Radio Coffee & Beer (South)

4204 Menchaca Road, Austin, Texas 78704, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.