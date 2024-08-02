DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
A multi-instrumentalist and master of the loop pedal, Ford’s mesmerising live performances regularly sell-out venues on both sides of the Atlantic. As well as playing headline shows to his devoted and loyal fan base, he has toured with and supported artist...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs