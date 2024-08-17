Top track

Kelela - Contact - Karen Nyame KG Remix

Rhythm In the City: Karen Nyame KG, Sippin' T & Special Guest [Deviation]

Night Tales Loft
Sat, 17 Aug, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £9.50

About

Immerse yourself in the magic of Rhythm In The City with the celebrated Rhythm Goddess, Karen Nyame KG, at NT's Loft in East London. Get ready for a night filled with deep, sensual Afro-Electronic Polyrhythms, Soulful House, and more set against the stunni...

This is an 18+ event. Bring your ID card with you. ID Scanner in place.
Presented by Night Tales Loft.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Karen Nyame KG, Sippin T

Venue

Night Tales Loft

207, 1 Westgate St, London E8 3RL, UK
Doors open10:00 pm
350 capacity

