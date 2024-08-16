DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pink Emo Club

Barbarella
Fri, 16 Aug, 9:30 pm
PartyHouston
$12.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Party like a midwest princess at the PINK Emo Club ~ an indie pop party for the girls gays and theys! Come spill your GUTS and sing-scream and dance to modern pop hits and deep cuts from Chappell Roan, Olivia Rodrigo, MUNA, Renee Rapp, Sabrina Carpenter, b...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Texas Emo Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Barbarella

2404 San Jacinto Street, Houston, Texas 77002, United States
Doors open9:30 pm

